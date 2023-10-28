Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BECN. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 34.4% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $69.48 on Friday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.42 and a fifty-two week high of $87.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.19.

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 25.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 2,152 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $168,264.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,392.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 2,152 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $168,264.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,392.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine Stroh Reddy sold 500 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total transaction of $39,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,529.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BECN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $76.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.40.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

