Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Novartis by 252.6% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 9,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVS opened at $92.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.53. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.66 and a fifty-two week high of $105.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVS. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

