Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Fulgent Genetics worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 133.3% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 98.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Fulgent Genetics

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 10,299 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $346,252.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,553 shares in the company, valued at $7,246,891.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 10,299 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $346,252.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,553 shares in the company, valued at $7,246,891.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $44,281.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 417,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,145,374.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,279 shares of company stock worth $542,598. Company insiders own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ FLGT opened at $24.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.43. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $44.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.15 million, a P/E ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.57.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.26. Fulgent Genetics had a negative net margin of 15.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $67.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and next generation sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, cardiovascular genetics, reproductive health, and neurodegenerative genetics, as well as pharmacogenetic tests.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.