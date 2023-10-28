Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 40.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,703 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 80.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter valued at $43,000. 46.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $99.32 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $127.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Hyatt Hotels Cuts Dividend

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,508 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total transaction of $171,715.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,112.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total value of $171,715.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,082,112.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard C. Tuttle acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.49 per share, with a total value of $130,612.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,748,787.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on H shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $149.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Profile

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.