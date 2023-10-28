Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,065 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,893 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of F.N.B. worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FNB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

F.N.B. stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. F.N.B. Co. has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $14.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day moving average is $11.45.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $408.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.57%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

