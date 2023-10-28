Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 319,035 Shares of Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) by 190.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 486,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319,035 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.41% of Holley worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Holley by 1,196.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 9,115 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Holley by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 669,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after purchasing an additional 83,933 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Holley by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 587,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 217,469 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Holley by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,575,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,917,000 after purchasing an additional 431,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Holley by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,820,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLLY opened at $4.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $497.03 million, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 3.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average is $4.43. Holley Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $8.06.

Holley ( NYSE:HLLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $175.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.61 million. Holley had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 5.12%. Holley’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Holley Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

HLLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Holley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $3.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. William Blair assumed coverage on Holley in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on Holley from $6.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Holley in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Holley from $7.00 to $8.25 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

In other Holley news, Director David S. Lobel sold 5,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $34,650,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,173,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,795,469.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

