Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,551 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 16,782 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Heartland Financial USA worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HTLF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,628,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,893,000 after buying an additional 537,087 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,909,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,028,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,834,000 after purchasing an additional 187,955 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,306,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 213.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 110,210 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF opened at $28.60 on Friday. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $51.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.95 and a 200 day moving average of $30.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.01). Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 22.98%. The firm had revenue of $179.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.53 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

