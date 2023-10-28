Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 362,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,453 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IQ. SCEP Management Ltd acquired a new stake in iQIYI during the 1st quarter worth $64,318,000. CoreView Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd now owns 79,139,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,529,600 shares during the period. Anatole Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 1st quarter worth $46,956,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,816,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685,999 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 1st quarter worth $31,321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

Get iQIYI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.12 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of iQIYI from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of iQIYI from $5.80 to $5.60 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iQIYI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.27.

iQIYI Price Performance

iQIYI stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. iQIYI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $7.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.26. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.58 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. iQIYI had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

iQIYI Profile

(Free Report)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.