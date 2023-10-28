Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Independence Realty Trust worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IRT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 117.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IRT. StockNews.com started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Independence Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.89.

Independence Realty Trust Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE:IRT opened at $12.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.38. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $19.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.03.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 206.45%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

