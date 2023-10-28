Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 13,273 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,273 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in CarMax by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMX. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CarMax from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on CarMax from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

KMX opened at $60.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.47. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $87.50.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. CarMax had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

