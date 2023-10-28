Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,135 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Twilio by 419.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Twilio by 1,644.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the first quarter worth $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Twilio by 58.9% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 18.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Twilio from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.71.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $50.18 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $79.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.21 and a 200 day moving average of $60.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.52 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.11% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $43,700.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,756,501.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 2,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $156,624.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,452 shares in the company, valued at $11,674,138.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $43,700.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,756,501.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,691 shares of company stock worth $2,187,282. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

