Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 22,490 Shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,088 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,490 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of First Bancshares worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Bancshares by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,419,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,495,000 after acquiring an additional 55,924 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Bancshares by 18.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,208,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,099,000 after buying an additional 186,367 shares during the period. North Reef Capital Management LP lifted its stake in First Bancshares by 50.7% in the first quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 842,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,756,000 after buying an additional 283,354 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Bancshares by 17.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 821,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,228,000 after buying an additional 119,779 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in First Bancshares by 25.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 792,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,458,000 after buying an additional 160,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

First Bancshares Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ FBMS opened at $23.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $741.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.24 and its 200-day moving average is $27.07. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $22.82 and a one year high of $35.90.

First Bancshares Increases Dividend

First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FBMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $78.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.00 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 22.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This is an increase from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FBMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens cut their target price on First Bancshares from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson raised First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

