Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 37,350 Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,350 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.22% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BSIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSIG opened at $15.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.19 and its 200 day moving average is $20.85. The company has a market capitalization of $647.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.47. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.49 and a fifty-two week high of $26.88.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The company had revenue of $96.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.95 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 18.01% and a negative return on equity of 316.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

BrightSphere Investment Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.37%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

