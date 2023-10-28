Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,052 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,052 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Repligen by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Repligen by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $145,673.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,351,532.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RGEN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Repligen from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Repligen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.10.

Shares of RGEN opened at $119.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.68. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $118.08 and a 12-month high of $212.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 49.41, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.02.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Repligen had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

