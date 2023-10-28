Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,987 Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,987 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Frontdoor worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTDR. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 98,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $531,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,966,000.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Frontdoor Stock Down 3.3 %

FTDR stock opened at $28.33 on Friday. Frontdoor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $38.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.32. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 187.58% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Frontdoor from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial upgraded Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Frontdoor from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Frontdoor from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Frontdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FTDR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Frontdoor news, SVP Jeffrey Fiarman sold 1,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total transaction of $57,065.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Frontdoor

(Free Report)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.