Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 69,992 Shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) by 46.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,360 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 69,992 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Limbach worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Limbach in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Limbach by 52.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Limbach during the first quarter worth $87,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Limbach during the second quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Limbach during the first quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Limbach in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Limbach from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Limbach from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of Limbach stock opened at $28.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.87 million, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.12. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $37.71.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $124.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.00 million. Limbach had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 18.30%. On average, analysts expect that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jayme L. Brooks bought 1,398 shares of Limbach stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,482.64. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,738.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Jayme L. Brooks bought 1,398 shares of Limbach stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,482.64. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,738.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael M. Mccann bought 2,866 shares of Limbach stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.47 per share, for a total transaction of $101,657.02. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,492.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,662 shares of company stock worth $198,622. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

