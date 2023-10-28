Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,933 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,674 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,933 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Knowles worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KN. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Knowles during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Knowles during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Knowles by 53.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Knowles by 57.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Knowles by 160.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,384 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Knowles alerts:

Knowles Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE KN opened at $13.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.26. Knowles Co. has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $20.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 28.43%.

KN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Knowles from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Knowles from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KN

Knowles Company Profile

(Free Report)

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.