Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 910 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of National Health Investors worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NHI. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the first quarter valued at about $55,826,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $21,037,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 15.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,186,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,904,000 after purchasing an additional 299,737 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 82.7% in the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 579,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,905,000 after purchasing an additional 262,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 7,218.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,672,000 after purchasing an additional 255,041 shares during the last quarter. 62.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Health Investors Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $49.40 on Friday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.54 and a 1 year high of $60.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 11.18 and a quick ratio of 11.18.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.29%.

NHI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised National Health Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wedbush began coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Health Investors

In other news, Director James R. Jobe purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.40 per share, for a total transaction of $51,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,920.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

