Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 23,743 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of RadNet worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of RadNet by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,632,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,977,000 after buying an additional 131,886 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in RadNet by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,305,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,267,000 after purchasing an additional 73,904 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its position in RadNet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,253,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,423,000 after purchasing an additional 39,619 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in RadNet by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,586,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,280,000 after purchasing an additional 43,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in RadNet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,565,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,172,000 after purchasing an additional 27,498 shares during the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RadNet alerts:

RadNet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RDNT opened at $25.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -101.68 and a beta of 1.71. RadNet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.03 and a 52-week high of $35.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical research company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $403.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.29 million. RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of RadNet in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RDNT

RadNet Company Profile

(Free Report)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.