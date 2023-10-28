Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,374 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Apollo Medical worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 91.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Apollo Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Apollo Medical in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Apollo Medical Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:AMEH opened at $29.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.89 and a fifty-two week high of $40.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.89.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $348.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Medical Company Profile



Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services in the United States. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

Featured Stories

