Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,266 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 3.0% of Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $31,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $123,733,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $81,543,000 after buying an additional 20,574 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 162.4% in the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 47,315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,168,000 after buying an additional 29,281 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.70.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $534,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,828,198.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,828,198.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,208,288. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $127.74 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $145.86. The company has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 100.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

