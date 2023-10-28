Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 54.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,146 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.07% of Wix.com worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Wix.com in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wix.com in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Wix.com in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Wix.com by 93.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 681 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Wix.com by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 763 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.88.

Wix.com Trading Down 2.0 %

WIX stock opened at $78.24 on Friday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $66.18 and a 52 week high of $102.82. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.37.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wix.com

(Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.