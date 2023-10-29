7,011 Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Bought by Atlas Wealth Partners LLC

Atlas Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,011 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,000. Microsoft makes up about 6.9% of Atlas Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Partners boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the second quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 1,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,208 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,166 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $329.81 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $366.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $326.68 and its 200-day moving average is $324.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.33%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.34.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

