8,999 Shares in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 48.5% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 5,096.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 304.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,150 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $114,817.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,290.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $114,817.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,290.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $1,094,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,499.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG opened at $32.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.02 and a 200-day moving average of $35.30. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.00. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $38.83.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 144.12%.

STAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.71.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

