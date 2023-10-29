9,400 Shares in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of AAR by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 56,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of AAR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AAR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter Pace sold 5,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $328,599.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,099.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AAR news, Director Peter Pace sold 5,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $328,599.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,099.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total value of $242,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,091.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,307 shares of company stock worth $6,303,452 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AIR opened at $56.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.60. AAR Corp. has a 12-month low of $41.17 and a 12-month high of $63.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. AAR had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $549.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AIR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of AAR in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AAR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on AAR from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AAR from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AAR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

