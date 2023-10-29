Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 801,300 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the September 30th total of 734,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Neil Desai sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $82,917.33. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,691,654 shares in the company, valued at $10,099,174.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 83,168 shares of company stock worth $431,430 over the last 90 days. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aadi Bioscience

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 48,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 24,083 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth $1,284,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 118.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 31,678 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. 58.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aadi Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AADI opened at $4.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.41. Aadi Bioscience has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $14.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.14.

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.03). Aadi Bioscience had a negative net margin of 285.87% and a negative return on equity of 40.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aadi Bioscience will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

About Aadi Bioscience

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug product candidate comprises FYARRO, a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. The company is also involved in evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway.

