ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Holdings Raised by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.11% of ACCO Brands worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 102,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 65,621 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter worth $481,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 616,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 90,247 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Stock Performance

NYSE ACCO opened at $4.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.30. ACCO Brands Co. has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $6.61.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.52 million. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -100.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 11,723 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $60,490.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,125.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ACCO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Monday, August 21st.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

