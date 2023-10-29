ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Short Interest Down 9.1% in October

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the September 30th total of 55,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

ACNB Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ ACNB opened at $32.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ACNB has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $41.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.65 and its 200 day moving average is $32.24.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.08. ACNB had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 33.15%. The company had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.02 million. Research analysts forecast that ACNB will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACNB Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from ACNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. ACNB’s payout ratio is currently 26.20%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ACNB in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACNB

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACNB. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACNB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in ACNB by 78.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in ACNB by 16,530.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ACNB by 124,050.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in ACNB by 2,578.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ACNB

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

