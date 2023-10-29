Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) Short Interest Down 10.8% in October

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the September 30th total of 62,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

AEZS opened at $1.52 on Friday. Aeterna Zentaris has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average of $2.68.

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.35. Aeterna Zentaris had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 259.71%. The company had revenue of $2.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aeterna Zentaris will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications; and AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormonefusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trail for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.

