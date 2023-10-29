Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,110,000 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the September 30th total of 34,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Airbnb Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $114.09 on Friday. Airbnb has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $154.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.77.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Airbnb

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $22,509,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,698,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,841,585.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 4,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total transaction of $735,882.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,544,418.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $22,509,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,698,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,841,585.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 653,542 shares of company stock valued at $88,673,763. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,438,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter worth approximately $252,150,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 14,678.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,898,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,306,000 after buying an additional 1,885,611 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth approximately $151,147,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 7.2% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,417,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.