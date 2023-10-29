Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $30.27 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $30,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $535,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 531 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $177.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.22 and its 200-day moving average is $193.75. The firm has a market cap of $117.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.05%.

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.07.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

