Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Martin Investment Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Martin Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,252 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 3.2% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL opened at $122.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $141.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.76.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,901 shares of company stock valued at $13,507,312. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOGL

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.