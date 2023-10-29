Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Meritage Portfolio Management’s 3rd Largest Position

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 395,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17,706 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 3.3% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $47,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $33,753.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,813.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $33,753.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,813.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,901 shares of company stock worth $13,507,312 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $122.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.24 and its 200 day moving average is $124.76. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $141.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

