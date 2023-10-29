Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,495 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.3% of Dakota Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,688,000. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after buying an additional 61,427 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.1% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 346 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $122.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.76. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $141.22.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $33,753.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $33,753.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,813.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,901 shares of company stock valued at $13,507,312. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.91.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

