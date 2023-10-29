Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,474 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.8% of Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,901 shares of company stock valued at $13,507,312 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $122.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.76. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $141.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.91.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

