Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Echo45 Advisors LLC

Echo45 Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.7% of Echo45 Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $122.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $141.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $33,753.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,813.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 100,901 shares of company stock worth $13,507,312 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.91.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.