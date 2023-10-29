Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.0% of Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $122.17 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $141.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $33,753.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $33,753.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,813.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,901 shares of company stock valued at $13,507,312. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.