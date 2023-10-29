Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Lowered by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,859 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,868 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.0% of 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,688,000. Markel Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after purchasing an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $33,753.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $33,753.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,901 shares of company stock valued at $13,507,312 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.91.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $122.17 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $141.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.24 and its 200-day moving average is $124.76.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

