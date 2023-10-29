Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at JMP Securities

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $146.91.

GOOGL opened at $122.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.24 and its 200 day moving average is $124.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $141.22.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,901 shares of company stock worth $13,507,312. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

