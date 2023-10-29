American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth about $35,057,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,407,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,191,000 after purchasing an additional 326,412 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 178.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,883,000 after purchasing an additional 265,291 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 712.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 263,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 574.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 285,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,435,000 after purchasing an additional 243,593 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Equity Investment Life news, CFO Axel Andre sold 29,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total transaction of $1,576,936.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,173.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Equity Investment Life news, CFO Axel Andre sold 29,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total transaction of $1,576,936.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,173.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 97,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total transaction of $5,244,720.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 563,299 shares of company stock valued at $30,415,632 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $52.77 on Friday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1 year low of $28.05 and a 1 year high of $54.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $851.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.06 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 600.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Profile

(Free Report)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.