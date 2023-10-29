Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 19,069 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,828 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 19,069 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.9% of Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 18,580 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,410,000. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,533 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after acquiring an additional 12,641 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.34.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $329.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $366.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.