Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Position Boosted by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,757,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,871,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,095,000 after buying an additional 138,973 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,839,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,819,000 after purchasing an additional 655,841 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 16.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,918,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,733,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,305,000 after acquiring an additional 186,117 shares in the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $10.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average of $12.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $14.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 157.79% and a negative net margin of 52.85%. The business had revenue of $94.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.57 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $267,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,692,638.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $80,687.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 932,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,444,082.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $267,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,554 shares in the company, valued at $10,692,638.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,966 shares of company stock worth $1,599,353. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FOLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

About Amicus Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

