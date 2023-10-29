Analysts Set Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Target Price at $27.03

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.84.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EPRT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $21.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 5.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.68. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $892,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 193.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 998.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

