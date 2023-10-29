Analysts Set Expectations for Summit Materials, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SUM)

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Summit Materials in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Seth forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Summit Materials’ current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Summit Materials’ FY2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $680.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SUM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Summit Materials from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BNP Paribas cut Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.08.

Shares of SUM opened at $31.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.61. Summit Materials has a 52-week low of $24.36 and a 52-week high of $39.56. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Materials

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Summit Materials by 10.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 13,146 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 234.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 32,858 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 8.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 19.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

