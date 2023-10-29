Analyzing Cranswick (OTCMKTS:CRWKF) and Post (NYSE:POST)

Cranswick (OTCMKTS:CRWKF – Get Free Report) and Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cranswick and Post’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cranswick N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Post $5.85 billion 0.84 $756.60 million $5.14 15.69

Post has higher revenue and earnings than Cranswick.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

92.0% of Post shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of Post shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cranswick and Post’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cranswick N/A N/A N/A Post 4.82% 8.52% 2.63%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cranswick and Post, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cranswick 0 0 1 0 3.00 Post 0 3 5 0 2.63

Post has a consensus target price of $102.57, suggesting a potential upside of 27.20%. Given Post’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Post is more favorable than Cranswick.

Summary

Post beats Cranswick on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cranswick

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, and gourmet pastries, as well as provides food services. It also offers snacks and sharing boxes under the Bodega brand; olives, olive oil, and pulses under the Cypressa brand; Mediterranean foods under the Ramona's Kitchen brand name; and pet food and supplies under the Vitalin and Alpha Feeds, as well as operates export business. Cranswick plc was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Hessle, the United Kingdom.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc. operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal, hot cereal, and peanut and nut butter. It serves grocery stores, mass merchandise customers, supercenters, club stores, natural/specialty stores, and drug store customers, as well as sells its products in the military, ecommerce, and foodservice channels. The Weetabix segment primarily markets and distributes branded and private label RTE cereal, hot cereals and other cereal-based food products, breakfast drinks, and muesli. This segment sells its products to grocery stores, discounters, wholesalers, and convenience stores, as well as through ecommerce. The Foodservice segment produces and distributes egg and potato products in the foodservice and food ingredient channels. It serves foodservice distributors and national restaurant chains. The Refrigerated Retail segment produces and distributes side dishes, eggs and egg products, sausages, cheese, and other dairy and refrigerated products for grocery stores and mass merchandise customers. Post Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

