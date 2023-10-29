Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Stock Position Raised by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARI. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 5.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 18.6% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 220,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 34,717 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 340.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 8,366 shares during the period. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ARI stock opened at $9.33 on Friday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $12.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day moving average is $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 49.19 and a current ratio of 49.19.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is currently 181.82%.

Several brokerages have commented on ARI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 10,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,485 shares in the company, valued at $704,741. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Featured Stories

