Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Center For Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Center For Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 4.0% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Parker Financial LLC raised its position in Apple by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $23,483,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $5,661,792.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,237,944.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 455,004 shares of company stock worth $79,238,767 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler Companies lifted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.40.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $168.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.02. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $198.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.13%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

