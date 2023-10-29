Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,570,000 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the September 30th total of 6,260,000 shares. Approximately 15.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 424,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.1 days.

In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $106,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,787.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new position in Arcellx in the first quarter valued at $56,317,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 4.5% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,016,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,998,000 after acquiring an additional 174,658 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 18.8% in the second quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,848,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,059,000 after acquiring an additional 449,846 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 107.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,683,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 17.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,602,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,291,000 after acquiring an additional 380,128 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ACLX opened at $31.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of -0.60. Arcellx has a one year low of $18.70 and a one year high of $48.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.36.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.38 million. Analysts expect that Arcellx will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

ACLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Arcellx from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.31.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

