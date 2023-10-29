Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI) vs. SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Financial Contrast

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) and Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SiTime and Ascent Solar Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SiTime $283.61 million 7.75 $23.25 million ($1.74) -56.87 Ascent Solar Technologies $1.22 million 0.26 -$19.75 million ($178.00) -0.01

SiTime has higher revenue and earnings than Ascent Solar Technologies. SiTime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ascent Solar Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiTime -19.08% -5.40% -5.12% Ascent Solar Technologies -9,484.43% -7,017.74% -167.64%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares SiTime and Ascent Solar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

84.3% of SiTime shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.9% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of SiTime shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SiTime and Ascent Solar Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiTime 0 2 5 0 2.71 Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

SiTime presently has a consensus price target of $141.43, indicating a potential upside of 42.93%. Given SiTime’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe SiTime is more favorable than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

SiTime has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SiTime beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense. The company sells its timing products through distributors and resellers. SiTime Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Ascent Solar Technologies

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells copper-indium-gallium-diselenide photovoltaic products for agrivoltaics, aerospace, satellites, near earth orbiting vehicles, and fixed wing unmanned aerial vehicles applications. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and value-added resellers. Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado.

