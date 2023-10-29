Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Short Interest Down 11.2% in October

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the September 30th total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 4,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total transaction of $1,033,818.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,916 shares in the company, valued at $9,529,068.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,917 shares of company stock worth $6,603,753. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 495.2% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 61.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $195.15 on Friday. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $179.61 and a 1 year high of $233.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.61. The stock has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 48.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.49.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADSK. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $261.00 target price (down from $277.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.11.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

